Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Buhari may not win the war on corruption —APC Chieftain
News photo The Giant  - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bala Ka’Oje, said on Saturday corruption is still endemic in the country despite the present administration’s best effort to tackle the problem.He also said some government agencies and parastatals ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Kano govt impounds 2 trucks loaded with fake drugs - NNN, 2 hours ago
2 Governor Ahmadu Fintiri Hails Nigerian Army On Fight Against Boko Haram - The Info Stride, 2 hours ago
3 Man Commits Suicide In Rivers (Photo) - Brainnews Radio, 2 hours ago
4 CAN TO SULTAN: Speak up against persecution of Christians or shut up - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 SAD: Policeman Shooting At A Cow Shot Man Dead On Christmas Day (graphic images) - Daily Family, 2 hours ago
6 Religion Can Make People Daft: Twitter User Narrates How Pregnant Woman Almost Died During Childbirth - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
7 launches Borno jobs portal for 2 million applicants - Nigeria Breaking News, 3 hours ago
8 Edo APC: Shaibu takes over political leadership of Edo North from Oshiomhole - Nigerian Observer, 3 hours ago
9 Why Buhari may not win the war on corruption —APC Chieftain - Ripples Nigeria, 3 hours ago
10 Gunmen attack Edo deputy gov’s house - Within Nigeria, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info