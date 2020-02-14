Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari meets Bagudu, Badaru in Abuja
The Breaking Times  - Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed- doors with Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum Atiku Bagudu and the Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja. The Ruler met the duo ...

12 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Shekau Threatens Communication Minister, Tells Buhari To Wait For Angel Of Death [Video] - Kanyi Daily, 3 hours ago
2 I learnt the importance of kissing in my 20’s-Abimbola Craig - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
3 ‘10,000 Winners chapel members qualified to be president’ – Bishop Oyedepo - The Info NG, 3 hours ago
4 Burnley's Vydra scores spectacular winner in storm-hit Southampton - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
5 Man jumps into Lagos lagoon - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
6 Lady narrates how she saved accident victim’s life after being told to leave him because ‘this is Lagos’ - Naija Log, 4 hours ago
7 Tinubu, El-Rufa’i’s Ambition For 2023 Will Not Destabilize APC- Yobe Governor - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
8 South Sudan President Takes TB Joshua’s Counsel, Compromises For The Sake Of Peace[VIDEO] - MusBizu Beat, 4 hours ago
9 NSCDC arrest 31-year-old woman for illegal gas trade - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
10 A Beginner’s Guide For Bloggers (2020) - Slayminded, 4 hours ago
