

News at a Glance



Buhari okays Appointment of Prof. Godswill Obioma as New NECO Registrar Authentic Nigeria - Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has okayed the Appointment of Professor Godswill Obioma as Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of National Examinations Council (NECO). Professor Godswill Obioma will replace Charles Uwakwe as the Registrar and ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



