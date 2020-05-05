

News at a Glance



Buhari pays tribute to Yar’Adua, salutes his honest, sincere service to Nigeria The Guardian - President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled the virtues of late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who also served as Governor of Katsina State for eight years, saluting his honest and sincere service



News Credibility Score: 95%



