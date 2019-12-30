Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Buhari places travel restrictions on ministers
The Rainbow News Online  - President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, placed travel restrictions on all his ministers. According to the Minister of Information, Culture & Tourism Minister Lai Mohammed, the ministers can only travel out of the country eight times in a year.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Primate Ayodele Releases Damning Prophecies For 2020 - Tori News, 59 mins ago
2 Why Buhari’s Reign Is Disaster To Nigeria – Ex-Minister Explains - Concise News, 2 hours ago
3 Real reason Edo Commissioner was arrested by INTERPOL - The Nigeria Lawyer, 2 hours ago
4 Atiku: 2020 will Herald Better Future for Nigeria - This Day, 2 hours ago
5 How Buhari’s lopsided appointments to northern Muslims causing disunity in Nigeria – HURIWA - First Nigeria News, 2 hours ago
6 The spirit of a dying year- Hope O’Rukevbe Eghagha - The News Guru, 2 hours ago
7 2 Filipinos, 5 Greeks, one Ukrainian abducted in Cameroon - PM News, 2 hours ago
8 Alleged car theft: Court gives Naira Marley ‘last chance’ to appear - The Nigeria Lawyer, 2 hours ago
9 Akon calls Wizkid ‘Lil Bro’ on Stage, MI comes for him - Julia Blaise Blog, 2 hours ago
10 I killed him in self-defense — Teacher - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info