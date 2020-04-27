

News at a Glance



Buhari relaxes lockdown of Lagos, FCT, Ogun The Citizen - President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered phased and gradual relaxation of the lockdown order on Lagos, FCT and Ogun to contain the spread of COVID-19. The President, in a broadcast on Monday evening, said the decision was informed by socio-economic ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



