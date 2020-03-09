Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari sets up committee to revisit $57 oil benchmark
News photo Vanguard News  - —C’ttee to assess impact of Coronavirus on 2020 budget By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA—-PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday set up a committee to assess the impact of the ravaging Coronavirus on the economy especially the 2020.budget.

3 hours ago
 Additional Sources

The Herald:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday constituted a committee to assess the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on Nigeria’s economy with a view to cut down
Coronavirus: FG to cut down 2020 budget as Buhari constitutes committee – Minister NNN:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday constituted a committee to assess the impact of the Corona virus outbreak on Nigeria’s economy with a view to cut down the size of the 2020 budget and reduce the 75 dollars oil benchmark.
Prompt News:
By Tony Obiechina, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted the Advisory Committee for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)The Committee
The Tide:
President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted the Advisory Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The Committee is constituted in accordance with the provisions of Part III, Section 11 (2) of the NDDC Establishment Act. (as amended) ...


