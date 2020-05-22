Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari signs order granting financial autonomy to State Legislature, Judiciary
Olisa TV  - President Muhammadu Buhari has signed an Executive Order granting financial autonomy to state Legislature and Judiciary. Buhari, while signing the Order – Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the Implementation of Financial Autonomy for state Legislature ...

7 hours ago
1 List Of 20 States Without Covid-19 Testing Centres In Nigeria - CKN Nigeria, 6 hours ago
2 Trump officials discuss nuclear tests, Washington post reports - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
3 Again, Tribunal affirms Yahaya Bello’s election as Kogi Gov - The News Guru, 6 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Health worker dies in Cross River State - The News Guru, 6 hours ago
5 Buhari’s aide, Bashir makes U-turn after promising to influence court judgment - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
6 Transport minister inaugurates new NIMASA board - Gistvile, 6 hours ago
7 INTERVIEW: Why young Nigerian singers focus on lewd, raunchy songs – Sound Sultan - Premium Times, 6 hours ago
8 33 Chinese Firms Institutions To Enter Economic Blacklist ̶ US Reveals - Gist Lovers, 6 hours ago
9 You Can’t Remove Heads of Govt Agencies, SGF Tells Ministers - Signal, 6 hours ago
