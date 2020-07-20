Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari told to fire NDDC management, jail looters
News photo Daily Post  - Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and community representatives from Niger Delta states, have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). They also charged him to order the prosecution of ...

3 hours ago
Fire And Prosecute NDDC Management – CSOs Tells Buhari Naija News:
According to the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and community representatives from the Niger Delta, new leadership is needed in the commission to operate an open-door policy and to as well promote transparency and public accountability.


