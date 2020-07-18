Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Buhari told to sack Malami
News photo Newzandar News  - President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to sack the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami. Austin Okah, National Coordinator of [...]

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Another Source

President Buhari Advised To Sack Malami Naija on Point:
President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to sack the Legal professional Common of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami. Austin Okah, Nationwide Coordinator of the Peoples Democratic Occasion (PDP) Nationwide Youth Frontier, made the ...


   More Picks
1 Samsung unveils innovations to modernise shipbuilding in Nigeria - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
2 Anambra govt. cautions residents against rising Coronavirus cases - NNN, 2 hours ago
3 Buhari told to sack Malami - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
4 Alleged Fraud: Grand jury indicts Woodberry - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
5 APC scuffs at 35 parties who endorsed Obaseki, says they sold their integrity to highest bidder - Ripples, 3 hours ago
6 Osinbajo’s Rising Profile And The Perils Of Fake News. - Leadership, 3 hours ago
7 Manchester City Unleash Finest Players As They Compete In Champions League Next Season - The New Era News, 3 hours ago
8 Arotile: NAF Begin Investigation into Freak Accident, Arrest Two Suspects - The Herald, 3 hours ago
9 N40bn Probe: Why we walked out on Reps C’ttee – NDDC - Oak TV, 3 hours ago
10 British TV host drops support for Amber Heard - Page One, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info