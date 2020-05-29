

News at a Glance



Buhari trusts women more than me -Garba Shehu Nigerian Eye - Garba Shehu, spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari, says the president trusts women more than men.Speaking during an NTA programme on Friday, Shehu said under Buhari, Nigeria’s financial resources have been in the hands of women.Kemi Adeosun, who ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



