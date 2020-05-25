Post News
|
Popular
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
Channels Television
3
This Day
4
Leadership
5
Financial Watch
6
Linda Ikeji Blog
7
Daily Times
8
Complete Sports
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Techpoint
11
The Guardian
12
Nairaland Forum
13
Premium Times
14
Naija Loaded
15
Too Xclusive
News at a Glance
Buhari urged to sign amended Electoral Act into law before Edo gov poll
Daily Times
- The National Vice Chairman, Southsouth, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law, the amendment Electoral Act, before the September
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
95%
More Picks
1
COVID-19: WHO advises on healthy diets -
The Eagle Online,
3 hours ago
2
Analysts fear ‘arbitrage forex regime’ as FG lingers over pricing template for ‘no subsidy regime’ -
Energy Mix Report,
3 hours ago
3
Photos: Man gives wife ‘pocket money’ in jail after she plotted with her lover to kill him (Photos) -
Within Nigeria,
3 hours ago
4
Ngige reveals FG to review salaries of MDAs -
1st for Credible News,
3 hours ago
5
313 New COVID-19 Cases, 89 Discharged And 5 Deaths On May 24 - (1225 Tested) -
Kevid,
3 hours ago
6
WATCH TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship Session “Kristi Oba (Jesus Our King)” with Folabi Nuel -
Bella Naija,
3 hours ago
7
Africa Day 2020: Buhari advocates for peace, security to achieve sustainable development -
NNN,
3 hours ago
8
Wike Compensates Election Violence Victims with N450m -
Friday Posts,
3 hours ago
9
Watch Tobi Bakre Hilariously Take on Tik Tok Challenge with His Parents and Siblings -
Olisa TV,
3 hours ago
10
COVID-19: Nurses to stay away from JUTH’s isolation centre -
The News,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...