Buhari’s Aide Reacts As Cardi B Moves To Apply For Nigerian Citizenship
News photo Information Nigeria  - Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari‘s aide on social media, has reacted to the now-viral news...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog American rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, professionally known as Cardi B has renounced her American citizenship and plans to become a Nigerian citizen over the tension ...
FR News:
The comment of President Muhammadu Buhari‘s aide on social media, Bashir Ahmad, has awakened the never ending rivalry between the two West African neighbours as he reacted to the trending news about American singer, Cardi B’s application for Nigerian ...
360Nobs.com:
Popular Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has reacted to the decision of American rapper, Cardi B to apply for Nigeria’s citizenship.
News Break:
American rapper, Cardi B, has made her intention known to apply for Nigerian citizenship.
Gist Reel:
Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has reacted to the decision of American rapper, Cardi B to apply for Nigeria’s citizenship.
GQ Buzz:
Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has reacted to the decision of American rapper, Cardi B to apply for Nigeria’s citizenship.
Naira Marley reacts to decision of Cardi B to apply for Nigeria’s citizenship Within Nigeria:
Controversial Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has reacted to the decision of American rapper, Cardi B to apply for Nigeria’s citizenship.
Kanyi Daily:
Presidential aides has reacted to the declaration of American female rapper, Cardi B that she is seeking Nigerian citizenship following the killing of Iran’s Quds Force Commander, General Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike that was ordered by President of ...
US Attack On Iranian Army: Music Star, Cardi B May File For Nigerian Citizenship Soon I Don Sabi:
American music artist, Cardi B has revealed that she will be filing for Nigerian citizenship soon.
Am on Point TV:
“I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship” – Cardi B


