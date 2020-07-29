Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari’s Fight Against Corruption Is Alive And Well – Lai Mohammed
News photo The Info Stride  - Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed has come out to say that anyone who feels the President Muhammadu Buhari anti-corruption war is ineffective is free to dare the government.

Anti-corruption War No Respecter Of Personality, Party Affiliation– FG Leadership:
The federal government declared yesterday that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration will not sacrifice its fight against corruption on the altar of party affiliation, position in government or any other consideration.
FG to critics: Dare us if you think fight against corruption is dead Nigerian Pilot:
Information Minister, Lai Mohammed has assured that President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption is very much alive despite various government agencies being probed by the National Assembly over alleged financial sleaze.


