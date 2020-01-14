

Buhari's aide demands N500m from journalist over report on Marijuana The Guardian - An aide to Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on finance and economy Sarah Alade has sued two journalists- Alfred Olufemi and Gidado Yushau - over an investigative report on hemp smoking published in NewsDigest, an Abuja-based online newspaper.



