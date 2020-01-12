Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari’s children have right to use Presidential jet for private functions – Presidency replies angry Nigerians
News Wire NGR  - The Presidency says the wife and children of the President, Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), have the right to use the Presidential jet when they need to.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Pulse Nigeria:
The PDP says the use of a presidential jet by Hanan for personal trip is provocative, condemnable and unpardonable.
GQ Buzz:
President Muhammadu Buhari has been severely criticised for allowing his daughter, Hanan to use one of the presidential jets for an event she attended in Bauchi state on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
GL Trends:
According to Punch Metro, the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday said President Muhammadu Buhari abused his office and allegedly exhibited the worst form of corruption by dispatching the officially restricted Presidential jet to airlift his daughter, ...
Dee Reporters:
Inibehe Effiong, a Pro-transparency activist, has described the use of the Presidential jet by Buhari’s daughter as an abuse of office and a waste of tax payers’ money.
Tori News:
The PDP has reacted to the use of the presidential jet by Buhari's daughter, Hanan for personal business.


