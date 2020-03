News at a Glance



Buhari’s restriction order legal, enforceable – AGF Malami Olisa TV - The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun under lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country is valid, legal and enforceable.



