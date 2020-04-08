

News at a Glance



Building collapses in Anambra, kills little child Ofofo - A little child was killed after part of a building in Onitsha, Anambra state collapsed earlier in the week. According to reports, the incident happened at 47 Modebe Street, Onitsha, Anambra. Building collapses in Anambra, kills little child The ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



