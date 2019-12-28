Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bukola Saraki Blows Hot, Declares War On Kwara Governor for Seizing His Land
News photo Naija Loaded  - Nigeria’s former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has broken his silence after his land was seized by the state government. Saraki said that Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has...

2 hours ago
This Day:
Chuks Okocha in Abuja Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has said Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has crossed the line of decency with his recent efforts to erase the legacies of his late father, Dr. Abubakar Olusola ...
LAND REVOCATION: Kwara governor has ‘crossed the line’, but ‘in this war..he won’t win’ —Saraki Ripples:
Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, claimed on Saturday that Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, was pursuing vengeance against his family.
You The Giant:
Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has claimed that Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, is out for vengeance against his family.Saraki stated this on Saturday, while reacting to the governor’s decision to revoke a land occupied by his ...
Scan News Nigeria:
Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki on Saturday said that the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has crossed the line of decency with his recent efforts to erase the legacies of his (Saraki’s) late father, Dr. Abubakar ...
Prompt News:
Former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has reacted to the revocation of land belonging to his late father, Dr Olusola
News Break:
Bukola Saraki, the immediate past Senate Presidentocato, has criticised the revocation of his family land, saying the decision by Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, Governor of Kwara State, was done in vengeance against him and his late father, Olusola. Saraki ...
The Paradigm:
Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has aimed flak at Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq over his government’s decision to convert a piece of land owned by Saraki’s dad into a new secretariat.
Naija News:
Bukola Saraki, Former Senate President has accused the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, of being out for vengeance against his family.
News Live:
Saraki’s Land Revoked by Kwara State Government A land belonging to the Saraki family has been revoked by Kwara State Government following the allegation that it was hijacked from the state for personal use by the Saraki clan.


