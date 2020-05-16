Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
#Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke (Watch All Goals And Highlights)
Yawnaija
- Haaland strikes again on Bundesliga return
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Norwegian sensation Erling Braut Haaland stole the limelight Saturday as the German Bundesliga became the first major European football league...
Aledeh:
Football has returned in Germany and it is Borussia Dortmund running riot against a hapless Schalke 04 side in the top Bundesliga fixture.
