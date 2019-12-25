

News at a Glance



Buratai lauds troops, urges more professionalism, responsiveness NNN - NNN.COM.NG : The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has commended the roles played by all officers and men of the Nigerian Army in counter insurgency operations in the North East as well as those on other operations across the country and ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



