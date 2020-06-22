Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buratai tasks senior officers on halting insecurity
News Verge  - The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has tasked senior military officers and operational commanders to brace up towards ending the menace of insecurity plaguing the country. The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Insecurity: Buratai reads Riot Act to PSOs, GOCs, Field Commanders; Vanguard News:
By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja Following the submission by President Muhammadu Buhari last week, that the performance of the Service Chiefs in the fight against insecurity in the country was not good enough, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur ...
Buratai meets senior military officers, charges them on halting insecurity Daily Nigerian:
The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has tasked senior military officers and operational commanders to brace up towards ending the menace of insecurity plaguing the country.


