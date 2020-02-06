

Burglar who sexually assaulted and murdered 89-year-old widow jailed Ladun Liadi Blog - A burglar has been jailed for life for sexually assaulting and murdering an 89-year-old widow after breaking into her home.Reece Dempster, 23, admitted the sickening attack on Dorothy Woolmer part-way through his trial at the Old Bailey yesterday.



