

News at a Glance



Burna Boy Becomes First Artist To Win The BET ‘Best International Act’ Award For Two Years In A Row The Breaking Times - Nigerian Singer, Burna Boy is the Best International act at the 2020 BET awards. The Afro-fusion star has been announced the winner of the Best International act category at the 2020 edition of BET Awards. He was nominated in the category alongside ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



