Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Burna Boy Buys New Rolls Royce As Christmas Gift (Photos)
9ja News Arena  - Burna Boy Buys New Rolls Royce As Christmas Gift (Photos)

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Shari’ah: Muslim lawyers condemn attacks on CJN - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
2 "He has always been my help" Khafi says as she shares new photo with her fiance Gedoni - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Man advices Twitter users to quit their 9-5 jobs to chase their dreams then gets a savage reply from someone claiming to know him outside Twitter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Twitter Stories: Friend expresses shock after she discovered why her friend refused to leave her cheating boyfriend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Kenyan woman who visited eastern Nigeria for the first time speaks about her experience and her observation of Igbo women - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 "Nigeria is the worst place in the world" Twitter user says after she allegedly witnessed a man collapse at the Airport and there was no ambulance or doctor available - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Simi drags Twitter influencer Mazi after he kept trolling her on Twitter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Burna Boy Buys New Rolls Royce As Christmas Gift (Photos) - 9ja News Arena, 4 hours ago
9 Newly Married 26-Year-Old Woman Arrested While Trying To Cash $1m From 77-Year-Old Husband's Account - 9ja News Arena, 4 hours ago
10 Nigerians React As Wizkid Holds And Whispers To Genevieve - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info