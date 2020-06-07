Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid top Billboard’s most streamed Nigerian musicians 2020
Yaba Left Online  - American entertainment media brand, Billboard has released its most streamed Nigerian Musicians in 2020 — these artists are the ones pushing the music emanating from the country across the world.

Burna Boy, Yemi Alade & Sinach make Billboard’s Top 15 Sub-Saharan African Artists Bella Naija:
Big ups to our African stars! From dishing hits back to back to winning record-breaking awards, these past few years have been filled with major achievements for our African music stars.
Burna Boy Tops Billboard’s Top 15 Most Streamed Sub-Saharan African Artists (See Full List) Gbextra Online Portal:
Billboard’s Top 15 Most Streamed Sub-Saharan African Artists. Nigerian self claimed Africa’s giant, Burna Boy has been unveiled as the most-streamed artist in Sub-Saharan Africa, [...]


