Burna Boy, Wizkid Win at 2020 BET Awards Silverbird TV - Nigerian Afrobeat music superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid have both emerged winners at the 20th BET Awards held on Sunday. The award which took place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic was hosted by Amanda Seales. Wizkid’s feature on Beyonce’s ‘ ...



News Credibility Score: 30%