Burna Boy, Wizkid win big at BET Awards 2020
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkd went home with the Best International Act and BET HER Awards respectively.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


Burna Boy Wins BET Awards 2020 Defeats Stormzy, Dave and Other International Acts, Making It Twice In A Row Too Xclusive:
For the Second time in a row Burna Boy emerges winner of the BET Best International Act 2020 Awards. Beating...
Burna Boy Wins BET Award 2 Years In A Row [SEE FULL LIST] The Trent:
Nigerian music artiste, Burna Boy has won a BET Award for Best International Act at the 20th edition of the awards held on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Burna Boy bags BET Awards 2020 for Best International Act Ripples:
Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has won the 2020 BET Award for Best International Act. The 2020 BET Awards was held virtually in Los Angeles, U.S. in compliance with the coronavirus preventive measure directives.
Wizkid, Burna Boy shine at 2020 BET Awards TV360 Nigeria:
Nigeria’s Afrobeat superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid over the weekend bagged awards at the 20th BET Awards held on Sunday. The award which took place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Watch Burna Boy’s BET Acceptance Speech Nigerian Entertainment Today:
Burna Boy is one of the most controversial Nigerian singers but even when fans ‘cancel’ him, he goes ahead to do something awesome like win his second BET Award for…
BET Awards 2020: Burna Boy, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion Win Big KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nigeria’s Odogwu Burna Boy is currently in a proud mood as he wins BET Awards 2020’s Best International Act, beating Stormzy, Sho Madjozi, Dave and others hands down.
Top Music Superstars Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Again At BET 2020 Awards Online Nigeria:
Nigerian musicians Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy and Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid have emerged winners for different categories in the Black Entertainment Television, BET 2020 awards.
BET Awards 2020: Jubilation As Burna Boy Wins Best International Act For The Second Consecutive Year (Video) Am on Point TV:
Burna Boy has won the Best International Act for the second consecutive year, becoming the first Nigerian artiste to win the BET Awards back to ...
BET Awards: Burna Boy Doesn’t Deserve His Win – Nigerian Lady Talk Glitz:
Burna Boy has been bashed by a Nigerian lady who believes that the artist is undeserving of his BET Award win for Best International Act. The 2020 edition of the BET Awards took place yesterday, June 28, 2020, via a virtual ceremony over COVID-19 ...
Wizkid Wins Big at BET Awards Navicorp:
Nigerian singer, Wizkid Wins Big at BET Awards as he wins BET HER awards alongside Beyoncé with the song ‘Brown skin girl’. BET took to their social media account with the full list of winners which also included our own Nigeria’s Burnaboy. Nigeria ...
BET Awards 2020: Burna Boy, Rema and Wizkid Bring Home Award Gistvic:
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, The BET Awards 2020 was still pulled off while Burna Boy, Rema and Wizkid were able to make Nigerians proud. The 2020 BET Awards becomes the first ever show to be virtually presented — Rona has really caused a lot.
#BETAwards2020: Burna Boy Wins 2020 BET Award For Best International Act (Full List Of Winners) [WATCH] Gbextra Online Portal:
Burna Boy wins 2020 BET Award for Best International Act. Nigeria’s superstar singer, Burna Boy has won the Best International Act for the second consecutive [...]
BET Awards 2020: Burna Boy wins Best International Act, full list of winners Newzandar News:
Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has won the Best International Act at the BET Awards 2020. Onyxnews Nigeria reports that the 20th edition of BET Awards [...]
‘Indeed, he is the Giant of Africa’ – Nigerians hail Burnaboy for winning BET award two times in a row Kemi Filani Blog:
For becoming the first Nigerian artiste to win the BET Awards and the Best International Act for the second consecutive year, Nigerians on social media have decided to shower praises and hail Burna boy for proving that he is truly the Giant of Africa.


