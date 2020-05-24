Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Burundi’s ruling party candidate wins presidential election
TV360 Nigeria  - Burundi’s election commission has declared the governing party’s candidate, Evariste Ndayishimiye, as the winner of the country’s presidential election. The retired army general won 68.72 per cent of the votes, while Agathon Rwasa, the main opposition ...

4 hours ago
Burundi expected to announce Ndayishimiye next president The Guardian:
Burundi's election commission is expected Monday to declare Evariste Ndayishimiye the country's next president, with all signs showing the ruling party's candidate
Nigerian Eye:
Burundi is set to get a new president after President Pierre Nkurunziza, whose government has repeatedly been accused of rights abuses, held on to power for 15 years.Retired Army General, Evariste Ndayishimiye, candidate of the ruling party, CNDD-FDD, ...
Gistvile:
Burundi’s electoral commission is to announce provisional results from last week’s presidential election Monday,…


