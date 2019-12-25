Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


C of O: EDOGIS begins raffle draw
Nigerian Observer  - BENIN CITY – To raise awareness on the benefits of registering title to land and obtaining Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), EDOGIS has earmarked several giveaway prizes, courtesy of weekly raffle draws.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 92%


   More Picks
1 Photos Of Activist, Deji Adeyanju Being Treated In A Dubai Hospital Emerge Online - Tori News, 2 hours ago
2 Bride-To-Be Turns Pure Water Seller In Pre-Wedding Pictures - News Dey, 2 hours ago
3 C of O: EDOGIS begins raffle draw - Nigerian Observer, 2 hours ago
4 ISWAP executes captives on Christmas Day, gives reasons (VIDEO) - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
5 Sowore Nominated For United States Prisoner Of Conscience Honour - Gidi Feed, 2 hours ago
6 Lagos Assembly wants cooking gas sale regulated - Page One, 2 hours ago
7 Okonjo-Iweala sends message to Buhari govt - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
8 Sowore Gets Nominated For United States Prisoner Of Conscience Honour - Tori News, 3 hours ago
9 Revealed: Deji Adeyanju Undergoes Brain, Heart Scan, Moved To Emergency Ward In Dubai Hospital - Tori News, 3 hours ago
10 More charges against Harvey Weinstein possible – CBS This Morning - Fuze, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info