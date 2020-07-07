Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


CAC pastor arrested for raping, impregnating daughter thrice in Ogun
News photo Within Nigeria  - A 44-year-old pastor at Ogo Oluwa Parish of the Christ Apostolic Church in Owode-Egbado, Ogun State, Oluwafemi Oyebola, has been arrested by the police for allegedly raping his own biological daughter.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Additional Sources

Pastor arrested for raping biological daughter in Ogun Newzandar News:
Kindly Share This Story: By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta A 44-year-old Pastor of CAC Ogo Oluwa parish, Oluwafemi Oyebola has been arrested by men of [...]
CAC Pastor defiles daughter for 5yrs, impregnated her and aborted three times Osmek News:
Osmek NEWS CAC Pastor defiles daughter for 5yrs, impregnated her and aborted three times An Ogun State based pastor, Oluwafemi Oyebola, have been arrested by the state Police Command for raping his own biological daughter.
CAC pastor arrested for allegedly raping his daughter in Ogun (photo) Juicy Gossips:
44-year-old Pastor Oluwafemi Oyebola of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Ogo Oluwa parish in Ogun state, has been arrested by men of the state police command for allegedly raping his daughter on several occasions, getting her pregnant three times and…


   More Picks
1 Oil prices fall after U.S. stockpile rise trigger supply worries - Ripples, 38 mins ago
2 MULTIPURPOSE COOPERATIVE SOCIETY: DETAINED AIR FORCE OFFICERS CRY OUT - Abuja Reporters, 40 mins ago
3 Falana to Buhari: Don’t appoint an outsider as acting EFCC Chairman - Politics Nigeria, 59 mins ago
4 Suspension: Ibrahim Magu Removes His Belongings Out Of EFCC Office - Tori News, 1 hour ago
5 Your Dollar Will Not Work In Edo State – Wike Tells Ganduje - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 Dino Melaye Mocks Suspended EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu - KOKO TV Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 44 years old Pastor Oluwafemi Oyebola impregnates daughter three times - Authentic Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 As a Niger Deltan, I will chop Ganduje’s dollars and chop him to a comma – Wike - Phenomenal, 2 hours ago
9 We want non-politicized EFCC leadership – HURIWA tells Buhari - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
10 Obaseki Is Tearing Edo State Apart – Afegbua - Aledeh, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info