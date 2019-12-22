

News at a Glance



CAN, CAMPAN to Buhari: Appoint substantive Executive Secretary for NCPC Vanguard News - Say Nigerian Christians having 2019 Christmas without pilgrimage By Luminous Jannamike Worried by the leadership vacuum at the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims’ Commission, NCPC, the Catholic Action Nigeria, CAN, and the Catholic Media Practitioners’ ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



