CAN, groups condemn withdrawal of OPWS troops from Benue, others The Guardian - Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has admonished the Federal Government to rescind its decision to withdraw troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) from troubled areas of Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.



