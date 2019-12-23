Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

CAN supports US on addition of Nigeria to list of religious intolerant countries, accuses Buhari's government of nepotism and lopsided appointment
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Christian Association Nigerian has publicly supported the addition of Nigeria to the “Special Watch List (SWL)” of countries that have engaged in or tolerated “severe violations of religious freedom.” The Christian group who countered Minister of ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


