CAN warns Miyetti Allah to desist from statements that can set Nigeria on fire
News photo Ripples  - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned the National President of the Miyetti Allah to desist from making what it describes as derogatory statements which could possibly set the country on fire.

7 hours ago
