

News at a Glance



CBN Raises Banks’ CRR to 27.5% This Day - By James Emejo in Abuja The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Friday resolved to raise the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) by 500 basis points to 27.5 per cent from the current 22.5 per cent.



News Credibility Score: 95%



