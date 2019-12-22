Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

CBN Reviews Bank Guidelines, Reduces ATM Charges from N65 to N35‎
News photo Metro Watch  - By Mustapha Sumaila The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has reviewed downward charges and fees for banking services.

23 hours ago
