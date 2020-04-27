Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


CBN lifts suspension on cheque clearing
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online CBN lifts suspension on cheque clearing The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday lifted the suspension placed on interbank cheque clearing. The new order comes into effect as from Tuesday. This first indication of the lift of the ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Nigeria's confirmed Coronavirus cases increase to 1337 - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
2 Governor Diri Orders Total Lockdown In Bayelsa After First Case Of Coronavirus - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Optimal nutrition, critical to immune system - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
4 Idris Elba Defends His ‘Yearly Quarantine’ Suggestion After Immense Trolling - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
5 Buhari’s Chief of Staff: Who wears the crown! - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
6 Coronavirus: 8000 Borussia Monchengladbach fans pay for cardboard cutouts of themselves to fill stadium if league returns behind closed doors - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
7 The Mamman Daura template on new CoS - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
8 NIMASA investigates dead fish along Niger Delta coastline, warns public - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 Liberalization of fuel price underway - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
10 Group to FG, states: Commence massive Covid-19 testing in all local governments - Daily Times, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info