CBN makes first forex intervention in 2020 with $253m
The Guardian  - The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), at the weekend, made its first foreign exchange (forex) intervention for the year, with $253.38 million, under the retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS)

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 How Nigerian Billions Are Diverted To Fund Private Universities In Uganda - Magaji - Titope Blog, 53 mins ago
2 Babangida speaks on civil war, sends message to Nigerian govt - First Nigeria News, 1 hour ago
3 Finance executive narrates how she was able to stop noise pollution from a church in her neighborhood - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Obaseki has emptied Edo State treasury – PDP - The Nigerian, 2 hours ago
5 War: Again, several rockets launched into US bases in Iraq - See Naija, 2 hours ago
6 PDP hints on who will emerge as Edo governorship candidate - See Naija, 2 hours ago
7 N13,500 pay threatens Operation Amotekun - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
8 Anxiety As Supreme Court Rules On Imo Governorship Election - The Giant, 2 hours ago
9 Regional vigilantes to the rescue - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
10 Dangote Cement, UPC REIT, BUA Cement top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist - Ripples, 2 hours ago
