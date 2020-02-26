

News at a Glance



CBN’ll off-take gold to boost profitability of artisanal miners-Adegbite Vanguard News - Flags-off Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Devt Initiative By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite, at the weekend, disclosed that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, will off-take gold to ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



