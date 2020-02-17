Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

CNN's Fareed Zakaria analyzes why Nigeria was added to US travel ban and shares reasons why Nigeria should be excluded (video)
CNN's Fareed Zakaria has analyzed the addition of Nigeria to the US travel ban which in the last few weeks has generated lots of controversy.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


