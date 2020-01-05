

News at a Glance



CONSOLIDATION? Obaseki faction embarks on drive to gain new members in Edo Ripples - In what appears a move to consolidate its hold over the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the faction of the party in the state, loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki, has embarked on a membership drive ahead of the 2020 governorship ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



