

News at a Glance



CONTAINERISED TRUCKS: Tanker drivers dying in silence in Apapa — Comrade Atanda Vanguard News - National Public Relations Officer of Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, an arm of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Comrade Adebayo Atanda, in this interview, speaks on why petrol tanker drivers are not dropping their threat ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



