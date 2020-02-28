Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
CORONAVIRUS: Agip Saipem in Banana Island, Lagos, lock-up
The News Unlimited
- In a bid to track down the contacks of the first patient of the coronavirus case recorded in Lagos, Nigeria, Agip Saipem in Banana Island, Lagos, is on lock down.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
The Herald:
Reports claim that the Italian confirmed to have been infected with Coronavirus had also visited Ewekoro in Ewekoro local government area of Ogun state this
Tori News:
More details have been provided after rumour emerged that the Italian man infected with coronavirus works with Agip.
