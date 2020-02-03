Post News
Oops! The news is either too old or has been removed. Please search.
Similar News
Vanguard News:
Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has denied receiving any correspondence from Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) East China, requesting that its members be evacuated from that country owing to the coronavirus epidemic.
Channels Television:
China’s death toll from a new coronavirus jumped above 360 on Monday to surpass the number of fatalities of its SARS crisis two decades ago, with dozens of people dying in the epicentre’s quarantined ground-zero.
Linda Ikeji Blog:
The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 427 while the total number of cases worldwide is at 20,695, officials said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission confirmed that the death toll, which was at 361 on Monday, increased to 427 ...
The Guardian:
China's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared past 360 on Monday, with deepening global concern about the outbreak and governments closing their borders to people from China.
The Herald:
Hong Kong reported its first death from the newly identified coronavirus on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China from an outbreak that has killed more
Ripples Nigeria:
The death toll arising from the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus which has quickly spread across the globe has risen from 304 victims to 361 people as at the last count, health officials in China say.
Pulse Nigeria:
Russia on Monday said it may deport foreigners who test positive for coronavirus as Russian military planes flew in to evacuate its citizens from the Chinese province at the epicentre of the outbreak which has killed 361 people.
Today:
Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has denied receiving any correspondence from Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, East China, requesting that its members be evacuated from that country owing to the coronavirus epidemic.
The Breaking Times:
MORE countries have banned travel to China in the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. As the death toll rose above 300 in China, more countries have issued travel warnings and bans. Vietnam has barred all flights from and to China. Overall, ...
Infotrust News:
Following the outbreak of Coronavirus in China, Philippines has announced the first coronavirus death outside China and two new cases of the flu-like virus.
EnviroNews Nigeria:
Russia on Monday, February 3, 2020 said it may deport foreigners who test positive for coronavirus as Russian military planes flew in to evacuate its citizens from the Chinese province at the epicentre of the outbreak which has killed 361 people.
More Picks
1
Lady Shares Touching Story How She Delivered Her Baby By Herself In A Taxify Cab While Stuck In Traffic (Photos) -
Tori News,
49 mins ago
2
OMG: Enugu local government chairman allegedly empowers women with head pans and shovels - Photo -
News Vib,
55 mins ago
3
Uzodinma: Vacate office in two weeks – BZF -
Authentic Nigeria,
56 mins ago
4
Ohaneze Hail South East Governors’ Move On Regional Security Outfit -
Anaedo Online,
1 hour ago
5
Just in: Buhari gives Daniel Amokachi new appointment -
The News,
1 hour ago
6
David Oyedepo Curses Miyetti Allah, Boko Haram After Church Bombing Attempt Failed -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
1 hour ago
7
Okada Restriction: LASG rolls out 65 buses as palliative measures -
Encomium Magazine,
1 hour ago
8
Iran sentences alleged CIA spy to death -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
2 hours ago
9
Pro- Biafra Group Gives Uzodinma Two Weeks to Vacate Seat -
The Capital,
2 hours ago
10
Robert Pattison beats Brad Pitt and David Beckham to the title of World's Most Beautiful Man -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
