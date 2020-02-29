Post News
|
Popular
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
Oops! The news is either too old or has been removed. Please search.
Similar News
Vanguard News:
D r. Salu Olumuyiwa is of the Virology Unit of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos. In this interview, Olumuyiwa gives insight into how people should prevent being infected with Coronavirus. He expresses optimism that Lagos University Teaching ...
The Guardian:
President Donald Trump said Saturday that despite the first death on US soil from the new coronavirus, the threat to Americans remained low and there was no reason for "panic."
Naija Loaded:
Mexico’s government said on Friday it had detected three cases of coronavirus infection in three men who had all recently traveled to Italy, making the country the second in Latin...
Ripples:
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Sunday morning, March 1, 2020 1.
The Trent:
The coronavirus outbreak has stirred some panic across the world, with many confused as to what can be done to stop this virus from spreading, as well as save lives.
The Herald:
The Ondo State Government has urged residents not to panic over the discovery of coronavirus in Ogun state, saying all machinery has been put in
Signal:
Three Chinese citizens have been quarantined in the Wase town of Plateau State for suspected case of the novel coronavirus...
PM News:
A man with Coronavirus symptoms has panicked guests staying at a hotel owned by Radisson Hotel Group in Liverpool.
Today:
The first fatality from the novel coronavirus has been confirmed on US soil, as President Donald Trump on Saturday urged Americans not to panic.
The Eagle Online:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has reiterated commitment to protect the health of Nigerians in response to the first COVID-19 case detected in Lagos.
Daily Nigerian:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has reiterated commitment to protect the health of Nigerians, in response to the first COVID-19 case detected in Lagos.
My Celebrity & I:
The Federal Government has appealed to Nigerians not to panic, saying it is well-equipped to detect and handle any possible...
Friday Posts:
• FG Assures Adequate Facilities To Handle Cases • Says First Case Not Caused By Screening Failure At Airport •
News Break:
Three Chinese citizens have been quarantined in Wase, Plateau State, for suspected case of coronavirus.
News Breakers:
President Donald Trump says more cases are “likely” but urges people not to panic.
Nigeria Tunes:
Guardian NG President Donald Trump said Saturday that despite the first death on US soil from the new coronavirus, the threat to Americans remained low and there was no reason for “panic.”
Nigeria Newspaper:
Following the confirmation of the first case of Coronavirus in the country late Thursdayearly yesterday, the Federal Government has appealled to Nigerians not to panic, assuring that it is well-equipped to detect and handle any possible case or cases ...
Gist Punch:
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s government said on Friday it had detected three cases of coronavirus infection in three men who had all recently traveled to Italy, making the country the second in Latin America to register the fast-spreading virus.The ...
Maritime First Newspaper:
Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday ended on panic mood, as the country recorded the first Coronavirus case after Egypt and Algeria. The newsmen report that the panic mood affected trading on the exchange with the market recording ...
Edujandon:
The Italian infected with coronavirus arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday but the disease was not detected at the Lagos international
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Fears are mounting for 50 staff and residents at a nursing facility in Washington state after they have shown coronavirus symptoms, on the same day that the US had its first confirmed coronavirus death and Donald Trump continued to urge the public not ...
Tori News:
It is normal for people to panic over the spread of the coronavirus, however Osahon tries to explain why no Nigerian should feel terrified about the outbreak in the country.
More Picks
1
Bayelsa judgement review: I will speak at the right time – APC Lawyer, Olanipekun -
Nigerian Eye,
2 hours ago
2
Bill Gates reveals ways to combat Coronavirus -
MusBizu Beat,
2 hours ago
3
Chairmanship position: PDP elders endorse Fayose’s preferred candidate -
Nigerian Tribune,
2 hours ago
4
Pope Francis makes first public appearance following illness -
Nigeria Newspaper,
2 hours ago
5
There’s no cause for alarm, coronavirus not deadlier as Lassa fever ― Mamora -
Nigerian Tribune,
2 hours ago
6
All Vietnam’s coronavirus patients cured -
Today,
3 hours ago
7
FG announces partial closure of Independence Bridge -
The Guardian,
3 hours ago
8
There’s nothing anybody can do if I make my son the chief of staff -Gov. Akeredolu -
Nigerian Eye,
3 hours ago
9
Garba slams Nigerian Newspapers for focusing on Coronavirus instead of Malaria -
First Reports,
3 hours ago
10
Man Suffers Erection During His Wedding (Photo) -
Brainnews Radio,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Write for Us
|
Post a Blog
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...