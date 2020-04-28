Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID- 19 Death Tolls in Nigeria Rises to 40, As NCDC Confirms 1273 Total Cases
Gist Lovers  - Coronavirus death toll in Nigeria has risen to 40 as at Sunday evening with 91 new cases of the disease reported bringing the total number of infections to 1273, according to the Nigeria Centre for [...]

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


Osmek News:
Current Status of Cases of COVID-19 in South Africa 27 April 2020 – 21:05 Total cases: 4793 247 New cases 1473 Full recoveries (Confirmed Negative) 90 Deaths READ ALSO: BREAKING: 91 New cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed in Nigeria as Death toll rises to 40 ...
Nigeria Newspaper:
Another Professor Dies In Kano as death toll rises


