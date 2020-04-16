

News at a Glance



COVID-19- NCDC DG, Chikwe Ihekweazu re-emphasises goals of the lockdown order Linda Ikeji Blog - The Director-General of the Nigeria Center for Disease (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu has appealed to residents of Lagos, FCT and Ogun to be patient while the lockdown order over the outbreak of Coronavirus is being enforced.



News Credibility Score: 95%



