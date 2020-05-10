

News at a Glance



COVID-19 : Obi extends palliatives to Bishop Shanahan, Annunciation Hospital The Guardian - The Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the last election, His Excellency Mr Peter Obi, has, in this period of Coronavirus pandemic, continued to reach out to those he described as the most vulnerable people in the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



