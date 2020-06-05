

News at a Glance



COVID-19: 15 new cases confirmed in Kaduna Legit 9ja - The Kaduna State government has confirmed fifteen new cases of COVID-19 in seven communities in the State. The communities are Zaria, Sabon Gari, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Giwa, Chikun and Jema’a. It also stated that six COVID-19 patients are due for ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



